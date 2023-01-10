Seminole Closes Financing for 55 MW Rhode Island Solar Project

Seminole Financial Services, a provider of debt and tax credit equity financing for renewable energy transactions, in partnership with Blackstone Credit, has closed a $104 million debt facility providing financing for the construction of a 55+ MW Rhode Island solar project.

This transaction represents the 16th project Seminole has financed for this developer, Revity Energy LLC, and its affiliates.

With a focus on debt offerings exceeding $2 million, Seminole has financed renewable energy projects associated with numerous municipalities, utilities and school districts, as well as large corporates such as Walmart, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Safeway and Anheuser-Busch in more than 30 states.

“Our collaboration with two best-in-class organizations – Blackstone Credit and Revity Energy LLC – gives Seminole a strategic advantage and bolsters our position in the marketplace,” states Chris Diaz, co-CEO of Seminole. “We are honored to work alongside such amazing talent to make an even greater impact in the renewable energy space and the community as a whole.”