Skylight Lending Secures Credit Facility with M&T Bank

Skylight Lending has closed on a multi-million-dollar credit facility with M&T Bank, positioning the company for a planned expansion into five states.

“Our long-term relationship not only provides Skylight with the financial resources needed for expansion but also underscores the confidence M&T Bank has in our vision and the potential of the residential solar market,” says Thomas Dungan, CEO of Skylight Lending.

“M&T Bank is thrilled to support Skylight Lending as they continue to advance the adoption of renewable energy solutions by providing accessible, customized financing solutions to consumers,” added Davis Clark, M&T Bank vice president. “This relationship underscores M&T’s Bank’s dedication to supporting initiatives that contribute to a more sustainable future and highlights the Bank’s ongoing commitment of supporting and empowering local businesses.”