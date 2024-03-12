Sol Systems Secures Financing for Illinois PV Project

Sol Systems has completed financing for its Eldorado Project in Saline County, Ill. that is expected to utilize domestically manufactured solar panels and racking while also featuring a pollinator habitat to better unify project development with the surrounding ecosystem.

The project involves entering long-term rental leases with more than 19 local landowners, and the company says it will donate a portion of its revenues to local community organizations throughout Southern Illinois.

“The Eldorado Project showcases our focus on building renewable infrastructure that delivers a positive impact to local communities and ecosystems,” says Yuri Horwitz, CEO of Sol Systems. “We are dedicated to delivering not only sustainable energy but also substantial economic and social benefits to the Saline County community.”

The project raised $250 million in collaboration with financing partners, Monarch Private Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, First Citizens Bank, National Bank of Canada, ING Bank, National Australia Bank and Comerica Bank.