Solar Companies Call on Congress to Pass Clean Energy Legislation

Nearly 650 solar companies have sent a letter to Congress galvanizing support for legislation that deploys clean energy to help rebuild the U.S. economy.

The letter calls on members of Congress to pass legislation that would push out deadlines for the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) and create a direct payment option, both of which would help the economy recover from COVID-19. As of the end of June, 72,000 solar jobs had been lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Job creation isn’t a partisan issue and we should be looking to job producers in the solar industry to help lead us out of this economic crisis,” says Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

“With small policy changes, the solar industry can quickly and efficiently create jobs and add billions of dollars in investment. If lawmakers want to put Americans back to work, they should invest in solutions that can unleash the economic power of solar, one of the fastest-growing industries in America,” she adds.

According to recent polling, the vast majority of Americans in both parties want Congress to prioritize clean energy in future economic recovery legislation, and the policies laid out in this letter have a history of strong bipartisan support.

A key element of the solar industry’s advocacy focuses on recovery legislation that also addresses longstanding and systemic inequities in the economy, including the energy sector. The letter calls for provisions to create a more diverse energy workforce, invest in workforce training, and establish programs that increase solar access for lower-income communities.

The companies that signed onto the letter employ Americans in all 50 states and represent every part of the solar supply chain, from manufacturers to installers and financiers.

