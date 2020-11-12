Solar Industry Outlines Policy Agenda for New Administration

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released a suite of policies and executive actions that it is asking President-elect Joe Biden and the newly elected Congress to act on during their first 100 days in office.

The Solar Vision is consistent with SEIA’s goals in the Solar+Decade and aims to put the U.S. on a path to 100% clean energy. It lays out three strategic imperatives for the solar industry, each of which contains numerous policy proposals. These imperatives are developing aggressive clean energy goals and a comprehensive carbon policy, investing in modern infrastructure and the workforce needed to support it, and ensuring access to clean and competitive energy markets.

Among the policies SEIA is seeking is tax policy that rapidly expands the use of solar energy to help address the climate crisis, trade policy that offers clarity and predictability to the solar industry, and permitting approvals that cut red tape and gets more solar installed quickly and at less cost.

“Our 100-day agenda aligns with President-elect Biden’s vision to build back better and represents a critical opportunity to meet the moment of the climate era with equity and justice at the forefront,” says Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the SEIA. “Even as we face a likely divided government, every facet of this agenda has had bipartisan support. Now is the time to take action to generate economic opportunities for Americans in a way that promotes competition and addresses the climate crisis.”

