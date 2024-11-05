SolarEdge Closes First Section 45X Credit Sale

SolarEdge Technologies has closed its first transaction for the sale of §45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credits for approximately $40 million, net of discounts and fees.

The credits were generated by sales of eligible, domestic-manufactured inverters in the first half of this year. .

“The Inflation Reduction Act and new §45X of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code have made it possible to bring high value energy technology manufacturing back to the United States, and we are pleased to announce our first sale of §45X tax credits backed by ‘Made in the U.S.A.’ solar inverters,” says Ronen Faier, interim CEO of SolarEdge.

“This sale represents an important milestone in the maturation of the §45X credit transfer market and demonstrates the marketability of credits backed by U.S. made inverter technology.”

The tax credits were generated from the sale of inverters produced earlier this year at SolarEdge’s facility in Austin, Texas. The facility reached a target quarterly run rate of 500 MW of inverter production in the second quarter of 2024, produced 500 MW in the third quarter and is expected to ramp production in Q4, says the company.

SolarEdge’s second U.S. facility near Tampa, Fla. began shipping Power Optimizers in Q2 of this year and is expected to reach a production capacity of approximately two million per quarter, the company adds. The facility is adding commercial inverter and Power Optimizer production starting next year.

The transaction was facilitated by the Crux Climate platform.