SolaREIT, NineDot Energy Close on BESS Portfolio Financing

SolaREIT has closed $13 million in real estate financing for a portfolio of NineDot Energy’s New York City area-based BESS projects.

This is SolaREIT’s first stand-alone BESS deal since the company announced the expansion of its real estate financing solutions to storage developers.

“We are delighted to work with NineDot Energy to support the development of community-scale BESS projects in the New York City metro area,” says Laura Pagliarulo, president of SolaREIT.

“Expansion of battery energy storage in urban areas is critical to stabilizing the grid and bringing more renewables online. We are able to empower developers with the capital and financial flexibility they need, allowing them to focus on their core expertise: creating impactful clean energy projects.”