SolaREIT Reaches Financing 2000 Acres of Community Solar Land

SolaREIT has surpassed 2,000 acres of community solar land financed through its capital solutions, representing 70 projects across nine states.

The company, founded in 2020, says it has partnered with developers to finance the land or leases for $2.5B of solar and BESS projects across the country.

“Aside from putting solar onto rooftops, community solar is the next best option to provide consumers with local and affordable renewable energy,” says Laura Pagliarulo, CEO of SolaREIT.

“A strategic priority at SolaREIT is to work with community solar developers to bring more distributed generation power to the grid. Our land purchase, lease purchase and land loan offer developers simple and accretive ways to finance the real estate under their projects.”