Solas Energy Signs Additional Contracts for California Solar/Energy Storage Project

Solas Energy Consulting US Inc. has executed a second round of contracts to support construction and project management services for the Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage project in Kern County, Calif. Solas Energy Consulting has provided owner’s project and construction management services, in addition to construction bid management services for the project since early 2019, during the project’s development.

When complete, the Edwards Sanborn project is expected to be the world’s largest integrated solar powered battery storage project, providing 760 MW AC of solar energy and 2,445 MWh of battery energy storage. The project will produce clean energy for more than 158,000 homes and displace more than 307,000 tons of CO2 annually. It is part of California’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions through the deployment of large-scale renewable energy infrastructure.

The project owner, Terra-Gen, LLC, is a U.S. developer, owner and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects in North America. Edwards Sanborn marks the second battery energy storage system (BESS) project supported by Solas Energy Consulting for Terra-Gen for project and construction management services.

“We are pleased to play an integral role in California’s expanding renewable energy landscape,” notes Evelyn Carpenter, co-founder and president of Solas Energy Consulting Inc. “We are also delighted to further our long-standing relationship with Terra-Gen as their trusted partner in this ground-breaking project which will positively impact communities throughout Kern County with increased energy reliability and a significant reduction in the carbon emissions created by non-renewable energy sources.”

“Solas Energy Consulting’s experience in project and construction management for utility-scale solar energy and battery energy storage systems has been critical to the success of this large-scale project. We value Solas Energy’s expertise as a trusted partner and look forward to working with them on the next phases of this transformative project,” remarks Jim Pagano, CEO for Terra-Gen. The first phase of the Edwards Sanborn project will bring 735 MWh of battery energy storage online in the third quarter of 2021. Subsequent phases of the Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage project are expected to come on-line in the second half of 2022 and early 2023.