SolRiver Invests in Korsail Energy Solar, Storage Development Pipeline

SolRiver Capital, a national renewable energy investment fund, has made a large development capital commitment to Korsail Energy. The investment enables Korsail to drive its 2 GW of rural community solar and storage projects to completion. SolRiver forged the development capital partnership based upon Korsail’s large pipeline of upcoming projects, strong track record and experienced team.

“Korsail has an impressive portfolio of high-quality solar and storage projects under development in various markets, which are a great fit for SolRiver’s investment platform,” says Nick Gazzolo, partner at SolRiver Capital. “Moreover, we’re backing Korsail’s passionate team that has over 500 MW of successful clean energy projects under their belt.”

Korsail focuses on developing community-oriented clean energy systems with landowners, utilities and the community that assist the local grid.

“SolRiver’s co-development partnership with Korsail provides the perfect example of value-added capital. Korsail will be able to tap into SolRiver’s extensive network across the country, and benefit from the SolRiver team’s deep expertise in complex energy markets,” explains Don Buchholz, VP of development at Korsail. “In addition, SolRiver’s investment provides Korsail the capital to fund the major development expenses and corporate overhead required to succeed with our transformative portfolio of projects.”