Standard Solar Buys EDF Renewables Solar+Storage Project in Massachusetts

Standard Solar has acquired the Knox solar+storage project from developer EDF Renewables North America: a 1.5 MW solar / 2 MWh project for the Acton Water District in Acton, Mass.

The project will directly supply the Acton Water District’s microfiltration treatment plant – its largest electrical load – and will allow it to benefit from discounted clean power and lease revenues from the solar and storage system. The system is expected to generate approximately 1,872 MWh of energy each year.

Knox is the second solar installation Standard Solar owns and operates for the Acton Water District. The first is the 4.7 MW solar and 4 MWh storage Lawsbrook project, also developed by EDF Renewables. The system was constructed on land owned by the Acton Water District, previously disturbed from gravel extraction and part of the W.R. Grace Superfund Site.

The Knox project is part of Standard Solar’s rapidly expanding portfolio in Massachusetts and the U.S. It currently owns and operates nearly 20 MW in the state and 300 MW of commercial and community solar projects throughout the United States.

“EDF Renewables is proud to deliver a second project to the Acton Water District in support of their ambitious clean energy goals while also reducing costs,” says EDF’s Peter Bay. “Beyond the significant economic benefits the project will bring to the district, it embodies the intentions of Massachusetts’ SMART Program, as it’s located on a superfund site while interconnecting directly to the South Acton Water Treatment Plant.”