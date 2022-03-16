State Approves Dominion Energy’s Solar, Energy Storage Expansion in Virginia

The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) has approved a significant expansion of new solar and energy storage projects for Dominion Energy Virginia customers. Once in operation, the projects will provide nearly 1,000 MW of carbon-free electricity.

The approved expansion includes 15 Dominion Energy Virginia projects, as well as power purchase agreements (PPAs) with 24 other projects owned by third-party developers.

“This is another significant milestone in Virginia’s transition to energy independence,” says Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. “These projects will support thousands of good jobs and hundreds of millions in economic activity in communities across Virginia. This is a positive step forward for our customers, the environment and Virginia’s economy.”

Construction of the 15 Dominion Energy Virginia projects is expected to generate more than $880 million in economic benefits across Virginia and will support nearly 4,200 jobs. The projects are expected to be completed in 2022 and 2023 and will add approximately $1.13 to the typical residential customers’ monthly bill.