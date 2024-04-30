Staubli Expands North American PV Component Manufacturing

Stäubli North America has announced expanding manufacturing and assembly operations in its South Carolina and California plants.

“We plan to steadily increase our made-in-America products at these manufacturing facilities,” says Stäubli North America’s Brian Mills. “Increasing our already established solar connector manufacturing footprint in the U.S. puts Stäubli in a strong position to support the increasing demand for domestically made components driven in part by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.”

Manufactured components include the company’s Original MC4 and MC4-Evo 2 cable couplers, in-line fuses, junction boxes and modular DC wire harnesses.

In addition to its planned expansion, the company added capabilities to its locally-based field engineers, design engineers and test lab resources.