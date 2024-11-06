Sungage Financial, BayWa r.e. Enter into Partnership

Sungage Financial has entered into a partnership with BayWa r.e. Solar Systems, with the aim of helping to streamline the residential solar financing and equipment procurement process for shared installers.

The company says the partnership will enable installer partners to order equipment from BayWa r.e. with no cash upfront and allot Sungage-specific funds to pay for equipment once a project funds.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with BayWa r.e., which aligns with our commitment to making solar energy more accessible,” says Sungage Financial CEO Michael Gilroy. “This collaboration will enhance our installer partners experience, while streamlining the financing process.”