Sunlight Financial, Cross River Bank to Sell $300M Loan Asset Pool

Sunlight Financial Holdings has partnered with Cross River Bank to sell a pool of approximately $300M in solar loan assets, acquired by an international investment entity.

“The quality and performance of Sunlight’s solar loan assets are a testament to the company’s diligence and innovative approach,” says Noah Cooper, Cross River CIO. “This transaction affirms investor trust and ongoing value in the residential solar sector.”

Coupled with the recent capital infusion, this move signals Sunlight’s intent to set the stage for renewed expansion. Looking ahead, the company says it is poised with a pipeline of financing solutions.