Sunstone Credit Now in Energy Toolbase Sales Platform

Sunstone Credit, a clean energy financing platform that helps businesses go solar, is now live within Energy Toolbase‘s ETB Developer sales and modeling platform. The integration allows instant access to commercial solar and energy storage financing quotes. With Sunstone, users can leverage financing solutions designed specifically for small and medium-sized commercial borrowers, allowing businesses to finance solar systems and utilize electricity generation strategies at a lower cost.

The Sunstone Credit integration, housed directly within the platform, offers users a variety of financing options for their commercial projects, including solar loans with borrower-friendly terms and an efficient loan application process. Sunstone pairs financing solutions with its proprietary technology platform, supporting commercial property owners in deploying various solar projects such as new roofs, energy storage, EV charging and other sustainability upgrades.

Users can select the loan product, initiate the financing process and monitor customer progress using this offering. Within days, users can receive approval decisions and execution-ready loan documents. By eliminating conventional hurdles to renewable energy financing, Sunstone enables its network of solar developer partners across the country to provide business borrowers access to simple, affordable, and easy-to-understand solar loan products.

Energy Toolbase’s ETB Developer platform provides solar and storage developers a seamless solution to model the avoided cost of projects and configure any transaction that fits the needs of the customer and project. This direct financier option allows project developers to streamline their workflow of generating an indicative quote by eliminating the need to go between multiple applications and expediting the process of modeling, finding a financing solution and selling projects.

“Our goal is to provide businesses of all sizes with the financial tools needed to easily make the transition to solar,” says Duncan Hinkle, co-founder and senior vice president of business development at Sunstone. “By partnering with Energy Toolbase and being a part of their software platform, we’re excited to help bring more commercial solar projects to life.”