Syncarpha, Rosemawr Partner on Financing for New England Solar Projects

Syncarpha Capital LLC, a fully integrated developer, owner and operator of community solar, distributed generation solar, and solar plus storage projects, and Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure Management, the sustainable infrastructure investment arm of Rosemawr Management, are working together on an initial $100 million financing partnership to deploy solar and solar plus storage projects in Massachusetts and elsewhere in New England.

“The deployment of shared community solar and energy storage infrastructure creates benefits for the power infrastructure and communities in the region, delivering long-term power savings to our customers and critical support to the grid through the implementation of energy storage,” states Cliff Chapman, CEO at Syncarpha. “We are excited to be working with Rosemawr in this endeavor, and we appreciate the flexibility and creativity that their financing solution provides.”

“Syncarpha is a longstanding, proven project developer, sponsor, and operator with industry-leading expertise in shared community solar projects, including customer acquisition and management,” states Josh Herlands, managing partner at Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure Management. “We are excited to help bring this portfolio to fruition as we continue to execute on our sustainable infrastructure investment deployment strategy with best in-class development and operating partners such as Syncarpha.”

Syncarpha develops, acquires, finances, owns and operates distributed generation solar, community solar and solar plus storage projects across North America. Partnering with developers, installers, engineers and EPC contractors, and working closely with its customers, Syncarpha designs and builds on-site solar systems for municipalities, utilities and businesses – as well as developing community shared solar solutions for consumers and commercial customers.

The company currently operates over 150 MW of ground mounted and rooftop solar assets in 10 different states. In February 2022, Syncarpha completed a sale of equity to Pacolet Milliken LLC, its third-party capital partner, which resulted in Pacolet becoming the largest shareholder of Syncarpha.