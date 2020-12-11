Terra-Gen, Mortenson Team Up on Record-Breaking Solar+Storage Project

Terra-Gen, a renewable energy developer and operator, has entered an agreement with Mortenson, a builder, developer and engineering services provider, to proceed on the Edwards & Sanborn solar+storage project located in Kern County, Calif. The project consists of 1,118 MW of solar and 2,165 MWh of energy storage. It is currently the largest single solar and battery energy storage project to reach this milestone.

“Selecting the right partner to execute a project of this scale coupled with cutting edge battery experience was paramount for Terra-Gen, and Mortenson was a natural fit,” says Brian Gorda, vice president of engineering at Terra-Gen. “Terra-Gen is excited to push the industry to new heights and build a plant that provides energy for all hours of demand.”

The Edwards & Sanborn project is located near several operating wind and solar projects. Mortenson is the full engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor on both the solar and energy storage scopes. Site construction will commence in Q1 2021 with expected completion in Q4 2022.

Solar production on the site will utilize more than 2.5 million modules and the energy storage component will utilize more than 110,000 lithium-ion battery modules. The project is Mortenson’s 78th solar project and 11th energy storage project.

At peak construction, more than 700 people will be employed on-site at the project.