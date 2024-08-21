TMEIC Announces Texas Headquarter Relocation, Factory Expansion

TMEIC Corporation Americas has announced relocating its headquarters to Houston next March, while also establishing a facility in Brookshire, Texas, dedicated to manufacturing utility-scale PV inverters.

The group claims 50 GW of renewable energy systems installed worldwide as of July 2024. In North America alone, TMEIC’s installed base exceeds 28 GW, solidifying its presence since entering the U.S. market in 2010. Building on its legacy and growth, the move to Houston’s Energy Corridor will enable TMEIC to continue driving the renewable energy industry forward.

The decision to relocate its headquarters from Roanoke, Va. to Houston, Texas was based around the company’s ability to expand manufacturing capabilities, it says. TMEIC will maintain its Roanoke office, focused on designing, developing and engineering advanced automation systems, large AC motors, and variable frequency drive systems.

“We are excited to make these investments for an expanded presence in the Houston area with the relocation of our headquarters and the opening of our new manufacturing facility,” says Manmeet S. Bhatia, president and CEO of TMEIC Corporation Americas.

“These investments and expansions will potentially create up to 300 jobs in the local community. This strategic expansion underscores TMEIC’s dedication to the renewable energy industry, advancing clean energy technology, maintaining strong client relationships and competing on a global basis while proudly manufacturing in the United States.”

Scheduled to commence operations in October, the Brookshire facility will be situated near TMEIC’s existing power supply and medium voltage drive manufacturing plant in Katy, Texas. Once operational, it is set to have the initial capacity to produce 9 GW annually, with future expansion availability based on market demands.