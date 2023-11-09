Treehouse Development Finance Loans Renewvia $15 Million

Renewvia Energy Corp. has executed a $15 million development loan for large-scale utility solar projects with Treehouse Development Finance.

Renewvia is developing a 2 GW pipeline of solar and storage projects, consisting of 150 MW to 450 MW in the TVA, MISO and SERC regions. The partnership aligns with the company’s mission to drive the transition to clean energy solutions, as well as bring economic benefits to rural communities across the U.S.

“Securing a significant capital commitment from a reliable financing partner will accelerate our goal of deploying significant amounts of solar across the U.S.,” says Seth Stulgis, Renewvia’s director of development.

“The Renewvia team has significant experience in the renewable energy sector, including development, construction, and financing. We are excited to support their long-term development strategy and look forward to helping them achieve their business objectives as they develop utility-scale clean energy projects in the southeast United States,” adds John Brown, chief development officer at TDF.