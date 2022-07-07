U.S. Lifts Canadian Solar Product Tariffs, Reports Trade Minister Mary Ng

Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng has stated that the U.S. is lifting Canadian solar product tariffs following a trade dispute settlement panel’s decision in favor of Ottawa earlier in 2022, states Reuters.

Canada had argued in its case that the tariffs violated U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement terms, reports Ismail Shakil. The panel confirmed that they were in violation with the U.S. also stating it had won other parts of the decision.

The two countries have been negotiating since February on the dispute resolution.

