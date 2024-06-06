U.S. Solar Panel Manufacturing Soared in Q1, Report Says

During Q1 2024, 11 GW of new solar module manufacturing capacity came online in the U.S., per the U.S. Solar Market Insight Q2 2024 report released by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie.

The report adds that total domestic solar module manufacturing capacity now exceeds 26 GW annually, with the industry also installing 11.8 GW of new solar capacity during the quarter, bringing total domestic capacity to 200 GW.

“This quarter proves that new federal investments in clean energy are revitalizing American manufacturing and strengthening our nation’s energy economy,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “Whether it’s a billion-dollar investment in a nearby solar project or a new manufacturing plant employing hundreds of local workers, the solar and storage industry is uplifting communities in every state across this country.”

Massive growth in the Utility-scale market growth drove solar deployment figures as the segment added nearly 10 GW of new capacity in Q1. The report also states that the U.S. added 40 GW of new solar capacity last year.

The residential solar segment is feeling the full weight of policy changes in California and experienced its worst quarter in two years. The commercial and community solar markets remained steady year-over-year.