We Energies, WPS Developing Large-Scale Solar+Storage Project

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS), subsidiaries of WEC Energy Group, say they are advancing plans for a new 325 MW solar and battery storage project.

If approved, the $446 million Darien Solar Energy Center would feature 250 MW of solar generation and 75 MW of battery storage, which can store solar-generated power and provide customers with “sunshine after sunset.” The project is planned to be built in Rock and Walworth counties, Wis. Last month, the companies announced plans for the 310 MW Paris Solar-Battery Park. If approved, the $426 million Paris project will be built in Kenosha County, Wis.

“For the second time this year, we are demonstrating our commitment to a clean energy future with a major investment in renewable energy,” says Tom Metcalfe, president of We Energies and WPS. “Not only will these projects maintain reliability and deliver significant savings, building these facilities in Wisconsin will create green jobs and help drive the state’s economy.”

The Darien and Paris projects are part of WEC Energy Group’s plan to invest $2 billion in new solar, wind and battery storage projects for its utilities by 2025. These clean energy investments are an important part of the company’s goal to reduce carbon emissions 55% by 2025 and 70% by 2030.

The companies filed the Darien solar and battery storage proposal this week with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. If approved, WEC Energy Group utilities We Energies and WPS would own 90% of the project. Madison Gas and Electric would own the other 10%.

The project is being developed by Invenergy. If approved, construction is expected to begin later this year and the project is scheduled to go into service by the end of 2023.