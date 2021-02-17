WEC Energy Group Unveils Plans for Paris Solar-Battery Park

WEC Energy Group, a Milwaukee-based energy company, has unveiled plans for a new 310 MW solar+storage project. If approved, the Paris Solar-Battery Park in Kenosha County would be the largest facility of its kind in Wisconsin. The facility features 200 MW of solar generation and 110 MW of battery storage.

“As one of the largest renewable energy investors in the state, we know the importance of clean energy,” says Tom Metcalfe, president of We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service. “Projects like this maintain reliability, deliver significant savings to customers and support the goals of the governor’s task force on climate change.”

The Paris Solar-Battery Park is part of the company’s plans to invest $2 billion in new solar, wind and battery storage projects by 2025. When completed, the 1,500-acre project is expected to feature up to 750,000 solar panels. Clean energy investments, like the Paris project, are an important part of the company’s goal to reduce carbon emissions 70% by 2030. The company’s longer-range plan is expected to save utility customers more than $1 billion over the next 20 years.

The company filed the solar+storage project proposal with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW). If approved, WEC Energy Group utilities We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service would own 90% of the project. Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) would own the other 10%. MGE is seeking approval from the PSCW to purchase solar energy and battery storage from the park. If approved, MGE will own 20 MW of solar energy and 11 MW of battery storage.

Invenergy LLC received approval in December 2020 from the PSCW to build the solar project. Invenergy also proposed to install a battery storage system at the site. Construction is expected to begin in 2022 and the project is scheduled to go into service in 2023.

