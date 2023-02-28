150 MW Lund Hill Solar Now Powering the Grid in Washington

AVANGRID says it has achieved commercial operation at its 150 MW Lund Hill solar farm in Klickitat County, Wash.

The new PV plant – the largest in Washington – will supply Puget Sound Energy’s Green Direct program, which gives large commercial and governmental participants the ability to purchase 100% of their energy from dedicated, local renewable energy resources.

“Lund Hill represents a major milestone for us at AVANGRID and is proof of our commitment with accelerating the energy transition in the U.S.,” says Pedro Azagra, AVANGRID’s CEO. “We are pleased to work with Puget Sound Energy to help it meet its ambitious goals to reduce emissions and provide clean, reliable power to its customers.”

“We’re excited to see AVANGRID’s Lund Hill project go into full operation as we start to receive clean energy from the largest solar project in Washington state,” adds Mary Kipp, PSE president and CEO. “This project will help our Green Direct customers meet their clean energy goals as we work together to create a cleaner energy future for all.”

AVANGRID’s facility will supply the solar for PSE’s second-round offering of their Green Direct program, for which more than 40 customers have already signed up, among them six Washington state government agencies, including the Departments of Health, Ecology, and Transportation, among others.

Lund Hill is located on approximately 1,800 acres, a mix of land leased from private landowners and the Washington Department of Natural Resources – the state’s first solar power land lease.