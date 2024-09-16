$170M Tax Equity Financing Closed for Samson Solar Energy Center II

Invenergy and Monarch Private Capital have closed on $170 million in tax equity financing for the 200 MW Samson Solar Energy Center II project, located in Lamar County, Texas.

Slated to begin commercial operations later this year, the project is part of Invenergy’s Samson Solar Energy Center, a five-phase, 1,310-MW development.

“The tax equity financing of Samson II marks another significant milestone for our flagship project,” says Brian Bortman, senior vice president of Finance & Capital Markets at Invenergy.

“This innovative transaction is a testament to Invenergy’s strong financial partnerships and our unmatched capabilities to accelerate clean, reliable energy at scale.”

Marathon Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Invenergy on the transaction.