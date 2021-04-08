174 Power Global, Black Hills Energy Enter PPA to Develop Colorado Solar Facility

174 Power Global, a solar energy company, has entered into a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Black Hills Energy to develop a 200 MW solar power production facility – Turkey Creek Solar – in Pueblo County, Colo.

Once operational, the facility will contribute to Black Hills Energy’s Renewable Advantage plan, a clean energy growth strategy that is forecasted to deliver nearly $178 million through state, local and federal taxes. The project has an estimated construction cost of over $200 million and will create approximately 250 good-paying construction jobs – with the potential for up to 450 workers during certain phases of construction.

“We are glad to partner with Black Hills Energy on the Turkey Creek Solar project which will provide long-lasting environmental and economic benefits to the Pueblo community, as well as dependable solar power,” says Henry Yun, president of 174 Power Global. “We look forward to bringing Black Hills customers sustainable, cost-competitive, clean energy and working with the Pueblo and Fremont communities.”

Construction of the facility is expected to commence in 2022, with the project coming online in 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Black Hills Energy will purchase all power generated by the project. 174 Power Global will lead project development and construction, the engagement and permitting process with local agencies, including Pueblo and Fremont Counties, and will own and operate the facility.

Photo by dfbphotos is licensed under CC BY 2.0