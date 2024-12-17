Meta Inks Solar Offtake Agreements with DESRI

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) has signed two long-term renewable energy offtake agreements with Meta.

The projects include a 250 MW AC solar facility in Missouri and a 150 MW AC solar facility in Texas. Both facilities are sited in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) territory and are expected to reach commercial operation before the end of 2027.

This portfolio contributes to DESRI’s growing solar portfolio with Meta, which also includes projects in Utah, Virginia and Arkansas.

“Our renewable energy partnership with Meta has expanded to span five states, encompassing more than 1,200 MW AC,” says Hy Martin, chief development officer of DESRI. “These projects will support local rural economies and are part of DESRI’s long-term strategy of developing, owning and operating clean energy generation sources in close proximity to new load growth, particularly with our corporate data center customers in MISO and beyond.”

DESRI purchased development rights to a 150 MW AC project from Acadian Renewable Energy LLC, a joint venture between SunChase Power LLC and Eolian L.P., in 2022, and DESRI completed development of the project over the past three years.