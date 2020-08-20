174 Power Global Completes Construction of Texas Solar Facility

174 Power Global has completed and energized its Oberon Solar Power Facility, one of the largest utility-scale solar generation facilities in Texas.

Chariot Energy, an affiliate of 174 Power Global, has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 30 MW of the 180 MW project to support its 100% renewable energy product offering to retail customers across the deregulated Texas energy market.

“This is a major milestone for both 174 Power Global and Chariot Energy, as we commissioned this project as a means of helping transform the way energy is generated and provided to the grid,” says Henry Yun, president and CEO of 174 Power Global and Chariot Energy.

“This announcement underscores our commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions to homes and businesses across the state,” he adds.

174 Power Global broke ground on the 180 MW project, located outside of Odessa in Ector County, in June 2019. The area was selected as it receives an abundance of productive sun and is a welcoming environment for new business by the local community. The facility comprises more than 560,000 solar panels.

The energy generated by the Oberon facility also will directly benefit Chariot Energy retail customers, who will receive grid energy powered by solar, without the need for the upfront expense of costly equipment traditionally required to go solar.

Photo: The Oberon Solar Power Facility