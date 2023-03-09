250 MW Pisgah Ridge Solar Project Comes Online

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions (DESS), a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy, is now operating its largest solar power plant, the 250 MW Pisgah Ridge Solar project in Navarro County, Texas.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc., a leading provider of research tools and integrated support services for drug discovery and development, has a virtual power purchase agreement for 102 MW of the project over the next 15 years. This commitment will address the entirety of the company’s North American electric power load.

Midwest retailer Meijer signed a separate 15-year VPPA for 83 MW, and one other unnamed company has a third 15-year VPPA.

Together, the three agreements account for more than 90% of the facility’s output. All three VPPAs will settle on an as-generated basis tied to the project’s real-time energy output.

“We’re excited to continue to grow our Texas solar portfolio,” says Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. “This project demonstrates how we can continue to expand our renewable energy resources while providing unique sustainability solutions for commercial customers.”

The engineering and construction for the project was performed by Moss, while Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions will own and operate the facility. The project employed around 300 workers at peak construction.