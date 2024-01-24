Mortenson Completes Edwards & Sanborn Solar + Storage Project

Terra-Gen and Mortenson have announced completion of Edwards & Sanborn Solar + Energy Storage, in which Mortenson was the full EPC contractor on both the solar and energy storage scopes for the project.

The project includes more than 1.9 million First Solar modules, generates 875 MW of solar energy and has 3,287 MWh of energy storage with a total interconnection capacity of 1,300 MW. It uses LG Chem, Samsung and BYD batteries.

The project supplies power to the city of San Jose, Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas & Electric and the Clean Power Alliance, among others.

A portion of the project is situated on Edwards Air Force Base.

“Now fully operational, this facility is a transformational project in the industry and is providing resiliency to the grid” says Brian Gorda, vice president of engineering at Terra-Gen. “The Mortenson team was tasked with an extremely difficult goal to build this project, and they proved to be the right partner for the job. We are excited to bring Edwards & Sanborn online and benefiting the people of California.”

“Mortenson is honored to help Terra-Gen deliver the Edwards & Sanborn project and provide the region with clean, resilient power, ” adds Mark Donahue, senior vice president at Mortenson. “I’m proud of the world-class facility our team designed, built and commissioned for Terra-Gen.”