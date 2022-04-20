CyrusOne Signs Renewable Energy PPAs with Gexa for Texas Operations

CyrusOne Inc., a global data center developer and operator specializing in delivering state-of-the art digital infrastructure solutions, is purchasing solar and wind power delivered to the electricity grid. This purchase is part of an expansion of the company’s ongoing business relationship with Gexa Energy LP, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources and provider of energy supply, optimization and sustainability solutions to commercial and residential customers in Texas.

The purchase includes a solar offtake of 30 MW (~75,000 MWh) and wind offtake comprising 10 MW (~33,000 MWh). This will result in approximately 85% of CyrusOne’s ERCOT deregulated load in North Texas being supplied by renewable energy sources by the end of 2023.

“CyrusOne’s collaboration with Gexa Energy helps solidify our presence in Texas as a leader in renewable energy solutions,” says Todd Masters, director of power and energy at CyrusOne. “This purchase is another important step in our transition to 100% sustainable power through deregulated markets.”

These purchases will help power CyrusOne’s North Texas data centers, including Carrollton, Allen and Lewisville, using renewable solar and wind energy and will reduce overall power prices by leveraging the complementary production profiles of solar and wind generation, as well as spot market purchases. Energy Edge advised CyrusOne on the transaction and helped locate and secure the two complementary assets.

“Gexa Energy is proud to work with CyrusOne on this innovative retail plus renewables structure, tailored to achieve their sustainability goals,” states Brian Landrum, president of Gexa Energy. “Incorporating new renewable assets as part of a retail electric supply agreement provides the benefit of a long-term renewable transaction without the complications and risk of a traditional PPA. Organizations today are looking to strengthen their decarbonization efforts. Gexa Energy is uniquely positioned to offer customized carbon-reduction solutions as a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, with a renewable portfolio of more than 17,000 MW of wind and solar assets across the U.S. and Canada.”

“We have been working with CyrusOne since 2020 and we appreciate their confidence in our team to help them achieve their clean energy goals,” adds Larry Kalbac, senior solutions executive for Gexa Energy.

Image: Photo by Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash