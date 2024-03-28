Aardex Launches Spin-Off Stellera, Focused on Community Solar

Aardex has launched a new company, Stellera, which will specialize on end-to-end community solar project development with a focus on groups disproportionately impacted by the energy transition.

“Aardex has a decades-long track record of successfully developing projects that positively impact communities,” says Caleb Hebel, principal for Aardex and Stellera.

“Stellera is the natural evolution of our growing understanding that incorporating clean energy is essential to the security, resilience and long-term prosperity of our communities. Our team brings extensive experience navigating the often-complex process of seeing renewable energy projects through to fruition, and we look forward to working alongside communities and utilities to continue to increase access to clean energy opportunities.”

Stellera will focus primarily on community solar projects in the Rocky Mountain and Midwest regions. Along with Hebel, the company will be helmed by Eric Shannon.