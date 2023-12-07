ABB Installs Distribution Solution for Cirata Reservoir Floating Power Plant

ABB has installed a distribution solution to support the new 250 ha floating solar power plant located in the Cirata Reservoir, in West Java, Indonesia.

One of a growing number of floating solar installations worldwide that are building on existing hydropower plants, the Cirata project is capable of delivering energy to 50,000 Indonesia homes, says the company.

The Cirata plant project is a collaboration between the Indonesian government, through PT PLN Nusantara Power, and Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy group Masdar. Working in collaboration with on-site engineers, ABB installed, tested and commissioned medium-voltage primary air-insulated switchgear at Phase 1 of the project, which has a capacity of 192 MWp.

Its anchoring and mooring reaches depths of 100 m in the Cirata Dam.

“We are proud to be part of this project, which is not only strategically important for Indonesia but also sets an example for other global economies that are looking to bolster their decarbonization plans with floating solar technology,” says ABB’s Ken Yap.

The floating solar power plant was recently inaugurated by the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo.