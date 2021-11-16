AC Power Wins Solar Project in New Jersey Community Solar Pilot Program

AC Power LLC, a solar development company, was awarded a 2.8 MW DC project on the Global Sanitary Landfill site in Old Bridge Township in New Jersey. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) awarded the project as part of their competitive bid process for the second year of the Community Solar Pilot Program. The site is a former municipal and non-hazardous industrial waste site with an USEPA Superfund designation. To leverage the solar redevelopment of the landfill, AC Power has partnered to build out a local workforce development program and land revitalization plan for the site.

The NJBPU received 412 applications representing 804 MW; it selected 105 projects, which together will generate 165 MW of clean, solar energy. The Old Bridge site was one of just nine landfill projects awarded.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded this project in Old Bridge Township, and to be building upon our work in the New Jersey Community Solar Pilot Program from year one, bringing the State one step closer to meeting its clean energy goals,” says Annika Colston, president and founder of AC Power.

The projects will provide funding to sponsor North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) solar installation certification courses and cover exam fees for local students.

This project is expected to be operational by spring 2023.