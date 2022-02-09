ACCIONA’s Largest PV Installation to Follow Texas Project Investment

ACCIONA Energía has acquired Red-Tailed Hawk, a 350 MW AC/458 MW DC photovoltaic (PV) project near Houston in Wharton County, Texas, from Avondale Solar LLC and Solar Plus Development Inc.

AP Solar Holdings LLC, a full service, utility-scale solar power project developer and affiliate of Avondale and Solar Plus, developed the project.

The plant will be the largest photovoltaic installation of ACCIONA Energía and will have an estimated investment of $460 million. The construction phase is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022, and the plant is expected to be fully operational in 2024.

RedTailed Hawk will be connected to the Houston grid, which has a high demand and injection capacity, just like ACCIONA Energía’s nearby photovoltaic plant of Fort Bend, already under construction.

The project falls under ACCIONA’s Social Impact Management program, which re-invests a portion of the project’s annual revenue to support education, wellness and environmental stewardship programs in the community where it operates.

“We are excited to continue our growth in Texas, where we already have two solar projects under construction and three wind farms,” says Joaquin Castillo, CEO of ACCIONA Energía North America. “Red-Tailed Hawk is a clear demonstration of our commitment to the United States, and it brings us one step closer to our goal to double our installed capacity in the country by 2023.”

Red-Tailed Hawk is the company’s third photovoltaic plant in the United States, where ACCIONA Energía has already begun the construction of two other solar farms: Fort Bend (315 MW DC) in Texas and High Point (125 MW DC) in Illinois. In addition, the company also owns and operates 10 wind farms in the U.S., totaling more than 1 GW of wind capacity, and the 64 MW Nevada Solar One concentrated solar power facility.

Upon completion of the Red-Tailed Hawk, Fort Bend and High Point parks, ACCIONA Energía will have over 2 GW capacity of solar and wind energy in the United States. In total, the company has a portfolio of 4 GW of projects under development.