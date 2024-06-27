ACP Debuts Framework to Support Utility-Scale BESS

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) has published a model ordinance framework providing guidance for state and local governments that are developing siting and permitting rules related to building and operating utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The framework builds upon ACP’s support for the adoption of the latest safety standards, and incorporates requirements and guidance established by the National Fire Protection Association safety standard for energy storage, NFPA 855.

The model ordinance serves as a guiding framework for thousands of counties and municipalities across the country seeking to develop regulations for energy storage facilities in their community. It includes policy language for incorporation or adoption by state and local governments related to the issues of:

Permitting Procedures

Siting Standards

Land Use & Zoning

Safety & Equipment Certifications

Environmental Compliance

Decommissioning

The recommendations and considerations included in this framework draw from a variety of sources, including national fire safety standards (such as NFPA 855 and UL 9540), guidance established by national energy laboratories, and existing state laws and local regulations.

“Utility-scale storage is a safe and reliable tool necessary for a sustainable and resilient energy transition,” says Stephanie Smith, COO of Eolian and a member of ACP’s board of directors. “Across the industry, we are committed to integrating battery energy storage systems into the grid with safety at the forefront. ACP’s model ordinance is a proactive step toward helping communities across the country incorporate these important energy resources safely and effectively.”