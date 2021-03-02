Adapture Renewables Acquires Rippey Solar Project from Q CELLS

Adapture Renewables Inc., a solar project developer, owner and operator, has completed its acquisition of Rippey Solar, an 81 MW solar project in Cooke County, Texas, from Hanwha Q CELLS USA Corp. Construction of the project, located 90 miles north of Dallas, began in April 2020 and the project achieved commercial operation in December 2020.

Hanwha Q CELLS USA Corp., a total energy solutions provider in solar cell and module, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail, had acquired the project mid-development and completed development work earlier last year before breaking ground. The project uses Q CELLS’ high-performance Q.PEAK DUO L-G8.3 and L-G8.2 modules, which the company says are ideal for commercial and utility applications thanks to a combination of innovative cell technology and cell interconnection for superior yields and low LCOE.

“We take a deliberate approach to project selection and acquisition, adding only high-quality assets to our growing portfolio,” says Donald Miller, COO at Adapture Renewables Inc. “The team at Q CELLS delivered a first-class facility with the Rippey project and we’re looking forward to our new role as long-term neighbors, providing renewable energy to Texas consumers.”

Adapture Renewables Inc. has a direct stake in the project’s success, having financed the project with in-house capital and will own and operate the project for the long-term. With this new acquisition, the company increases its total portfolio of solar energy generating assets to 239 MW DC across the country, including 95 MW DC in Texas.