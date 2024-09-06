Adapture Renewables, Alberici Break Ground on Cooks Mill Solar Energy Project

Adapture Renewables, owner and operator of the 128 MW Cooks Mill Solar Energy Project in Mattoon, Ill., celebrated the project’s groundbreaking with local leaders as well as Alberici Constructors, EPC contractor for Cooks Mill.

The project is the first of two solar projects Adapture Renewables is developing in central Illinois. Through the project’s construction, Alberici will provide high school students with educational opportunities on jobs in the skilled trades through central Illinois’ Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow program.

Cooks Mill will comprise 116,000 solar panels and is expected to reach commercial operation by 2026. The project is slated to use technologies such as drone pilots for real-time coordination and 3D modeling.

“We are thrilled to partner with Alberici on this project,” says Zack Zoller, VP of Engineering, Procurement and Construction for Adapture Renewables.

“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to sustainability and demonstrates how renewable energy farmed from the sun can power the future of technology. We are excited to deliver this project, which will serve as a critical resource for businesses within the host community, the state, and our offtaker.”