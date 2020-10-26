AEP Energy Partners Signs Letter Of Intent with BQ Energy Development

AEP Energy Partners, a subsidiary of American Electric Power (AEP), has signed a letter of intent with BQ Energy Development LLC, a company that specializes in the development of renewable energy projects on landfills and brownfields, to purchase 100% offtake of the Columbus Solar Park being developed southwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio.

In July, New York-based BQ Energy announced plans to lease the site of a former landfill owned by the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio and build a 50 MW solar facility, pending a long-term power purchase agreement to underwrite the project.

The solar energy facility is scheduled to be operational by December 2022. AEP Energy Partners will use the offtake from the project to meet its customers’ needs for renewable energy, in addition to supporting potential future renewable energy needs for Columbus if the ciy’s aggregation initiative is passed.

“The Columbus Park Solar will bring a significant renewable energy generation resource to the local power distribution network for Columbus,” says Paul Curran, managing director of BQ Energy Development. “As the residents of Columbus consider the bold step of increasing their use of renewable energy, it will be important that they have confidence that the amount of local generation of that clean power is really there. The Columbus Solar Park, which will be among the most visible solar energy fields in the country, will play an important role in that renewable energy supply transformation. We are proud to work with AEP on this important project.”