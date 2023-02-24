AEP Energy Partners Signs PPA with Lightsource bp for Honeysuckle Solar

Lightsource bp and AEP Energy Partners, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, have signed a power purchase agreement for the 188 MW DC Honeysuckle Solar project, located in New Carlisle, about 10 miles west of South Bend, Indiana.

Lightsource bp will finance, build, own and operate the facility and sell the solar energy it generates to AEP Energy Partners under a long-term PPA. Construction of the project has been initiated on site, with commercial operation starting in 2024. South Bend-based Inovateus Solar LLC is the construction contractor for the facility.

Honeysuckle Solar will use solar panels from First Solar, smart solar trackers from Array Technologies and steel from Nucor.

Notably, an action plan is under way for the project to achieve biodiversity net gains and foster pollinator habitat – ensuring that Honeysuckle will be a pollinator-friendly solar farm.

“This power purchase agreement is a great example of how energy buyers with sustainability goals such as AEP Energy Partners can work with us to spur the buildout of new solar projects that will improve the health and energy security of communities across America while helping strengthen local economies,” says Kevin Smith, Lightsource bp’s CEO of the Americas. “As the owner and operator of the Honeysuckle solar farm, we look forward to bringing economic and environmental benefits to the region, along with fostering community partnerships.”