AEP Energy Signs Long-Term PPA with Atlanta Farms Solar Project

American Electric Power’s AEP Energy Partners subsidiary has signed a long-term power purchase agreement with Atlanta Farms Solar Project, currently being developed by Savion, a renewable energy developer, for the project’s planned 200 MW output in Pickaway County, Ohio.

Construction of Atlanta Farms is scheduled to begin mid-to-late 2021, pending the approval of its permit with the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB). The project is anticipated to include approximately 600,000 solar panels capable of producing 200 MW of renewable energy – and is expected to be operational by the end of 2022.

AEP Energy will use the power from Atlanta Farms to serve customers who want clean energy for their retail supply. Atlanta Farms Solar Project also would also be able to contribute renewable energy to supply Columbus if the city’s aggregation proposal is passed in November and receives approval from the city council.

“AEP Energy is focused on providing customers with integrated, carbon-free energy supplies that deliver long-term price stability and environmental benefits,” says Greg Hall, president of AEP Energy. “Agreements like the one with Atlanta Farms Solar Project demonstrate the energy solutions we can put in place to support the development of new, in-state clean energy resources to boost local economies and help our customers power their homes and businesses with clean, reliable energy.”

AEP Energy is a certified competitive retail electricity and natural gas supply provider operating in 28 service territories in six states and Washington, D.C.

Photo: Savion’s landing page