AEPEP Issues RFP Seeking Solar, Storage Projects in PJM

AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP), a subsidiary of American Electric Power Co. (AEP), has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for off-take from new solar, new/repowered wind facilities, and stand-alone or co-located battery energy storage systems (BESS) located in PJM.

For the PJM sited projects, the company is seeking renewable energy purchase agreements of 10, 12 or 15 years for solar, wind facilities (including incremental power from repowering) and BESS that begin operation between 2021 and 2024. AEPEP will use the contracted offtake to support the company’s growing retail, which includes the company’s integrated renewable energy (IRE) solution, and wholesale loads in PJM.

AEP operates and maintains the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver power to customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 MW of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,300 MW of renewable energy.

Notice of intent to bid must be received by AEPEP by March 10. Proposal packages are due no later than 5 p.m. ET, March 26.

