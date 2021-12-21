AES Adds 10 GW of Renewable Projects with Community Energy Acquisition

AES Corp. has acquired Community Energy Solar LLC. AES has signed power purchase agreements (PPA) to deliver 4 GW of renewables in the U.S. this year.

“AES has experienced tremendous growth in renewables in the US this year, placing it among the leading renewables players in the country. Community Energy has built a top reputation over the last 20 years for its ability to successfully develop renewables projects,” says Leo Moreno, AES Clean Energy’s president. “The addition of Community Energy and its 10 GW pipeline to AES will complement our efforts to deliver highly innovative products to customers with a strong pipeline that now totals more than 40 GW across the country and an industry-leading development team to advance projects.”

Over the past 20 years, Community Energy has developed more than 3 GW of solar and storage projects, and one of the first utility-scale solar projects with a 100 MW scale portfolio in seven states.

“Community Energy launched its solar business with a mission to commercialize utility-scale solar and decarbonize the grid, and we delivered by developing about 5 percent of all utility-scale solar built in U.S. to date,” states Brent Beerley, Community Energy’s CEO. “Driven by the urgency of the climate crisis and the need for 10 times growth in solar over the next decade, we decided it was time to amplify our impact by joining forces with a world-class partner.”

“AES is the ideal partner for us because of their conviction on climate, their industry leading innovation and most importantly, their people,” Beerley adds. “Having worked closely with the AES team over the past several years, we have found a deep alignment on values and culture, which was essential to us. I am beyond grateful to our team, our board and AES for this opportunity.” AES’ US renewables portfolio now includes 4.4 GW of operating assets and 5.7 GW of signed PPAs.