AES, Amazon Sign PPAs for 450 MW of Solar Power

AES Corp. has entered into two renewable energy power purchase agreements (PPA) with Amazon. As part of the agreements, AES will deliver renewable energy in the CAISO (California Independent System Operator) market and source it from a combined 450 MW of solar and 225 MW, 4-hour duration battery energy storage from its portfolio of projects.

AES has contracted with Fluence to supply energy storage solutions for one of the projects.

These projects help Amazon stay on path to power its global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025 – five years ahead of its original 2030 target – and reach net zero carbon by 2040.

“AES is proud to support Amazon’s bold actions to power its business operations, including its AWS data centers, with 100% renewable energy,” says Andrés Gluski, AES’ president and CEO. “Together with Amazon, we’re showing how customized energy solutions and innovative thinking can help organizations of all kinds to decarbonize their operations and the grid.”