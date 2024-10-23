AES Andes Begins Commercial Operation of Andes Solar IV

AES Andes has commenced commercial operation of Andes Solar IV, a park located 230 kilometers east of Antofagasta, in the heart of the Atacama Desert, Chile.

The project comprises 211 MW of PV panels and 130 MW of energy storage for 5 hours based on lithium batteries. The company calls the largest operational battery system in Latin America.

“The entry into commercial operation of Andes Solar IV is a source of pride for the company and demonstrates that we continue to be the undisputed leaders in battery-based storage systems,” says Javier Dib, CEO of AES Andes.

“We were pioneers in Chile in implementing this technology and today our renewable hub in Antofagasta has the largest system in Latin America, combining 667 MW of solar with 259 MW of batteries. Our investment plan includes having more than 1,600 MW of operational batteries by 2027 in Chile. This is a concrete demonstration of AES Andes’ commitment to continue investing in the country, innovating and contributing responsibly to the energy transition.”

The company has initiatives under construction for 572 MW of renewable capacity in Chile.