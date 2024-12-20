SunVest Wraps Up Wisconsin Solar Installation

SunVest Solar, a developer of distributed renewable energy projects in the United States, has completed construction on a 19.5 MW solar project at Charter Steel’s manufacturing facility in Saukville, Wis.

The landmark project is the largest behind-the-meter solar installation in the state and helps ensure that Charter Steel – Wisconsin’s largest single energy user – will produce steel using clean electricity.

The project features nearly 30,000 solar energy modules and is designed to provide Charter Steel with a substantial portion of its energy needs, supporting Charter Manufacturing’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact and lower its operational costs.

“We are thrilled to have completed this significant milestone in Wisconsin’s renewable energy landscape,” says Bram Walters, CEO of SunVest Solar. “This project builds on our deep history in Wisconsin and sets a new benchmark for behind-the-meter solar in the state. It’s a testament to how solar energy can empower businesses to take control of their energy future”

“We are proud to integrate renewable energy into our operations through this partnership with SunVest Solar,” adds Joel Casterton, president of Charter Steel. “This innovative project reflects our commitment to sustainability and operational excellence while reinforcing our role as a responsible leader in the steel industry.”