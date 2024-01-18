AES Completed 3.5 GW of Renewables Construction Last Year

The AES Corporation announced it had completed 3.5 GW of renewables projects in 2023, nearly doubling the capacity constructed compared to the previous year.
“In 2023, AES completed the construction of 3.5 GW of new renewables,” says Andrés Gluski, AES president and CEO. “This construction milestone represents a new record and a growth rate of nearly 100% over 2022. Including these newly added projects, AES’ portfolio of renewables now reaches 18.4 GW.”
Of the 3.5 GW of projects that AES completed, 1.6 GW are solar, 1.3 GW are wind and 0.6 GW are energy storage. Examples of notable projects completed in 2023 include:
- Great Cove Solar, a 220 MW project comprised of two facilities in Franklin and Fulton Counties, Pa., being commissioned in multiple phases. University of Pennsylvania will purchase all electricity produced at the sites.
- Chevelon Butte Wind, a 238 MW wind project, and Phase 1 of a 454 MW wind facility in Coconino and Navajo counties, Ariz. The project is sited on the Chevelon Butte Ranch, one of the oldest working cattle ranches in Arizona.
- McFarland A Solar-plus-Storage, a 200 MW solar and 100 MW energy storage project located in Yuma County, Ariz.