AES Indiana Acquires New Solar Project in Pike County

AES Indiana, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation, is acquiring and constructing a 250 MW solar and 180 MWh energy storage facility in Pike County, Ind. Connected to AES Indiana’s existing Petersburg Generating Station, the Petersburg Solar Project will power the equivalent of 45,000 homes during peak hours.

AES Indiana is acquiring the project from a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC with NextEra Energy Resources developing and constructing the project. The project requires approval by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC). If approved, it is expected to be operational no later than May 1, 2024. Last month, AES Indiana received approval from the IURC to acquire the Hardy Hills 195 MW solar project in Clinton County, Ind.

“The Petersburg Solar Project is a win-win solution that adds new technologies to our generation fleet, while also keeping economic benefits right here in Indiana,” says Kristina Lund, AES Indiana’s president and CEO. “We are excited to evolve our long-time partnership with Pike County, a community that has helped support and power the needs of Indianapolis for 50 years.”

“Pike County welcomes the new investment of the Petersburg Solar Project and the several benefits of the project including new construction jobs and new tax revenue to the county,” states Ashley Willis, Pike County Economic Development Corporation’s director of economic development. “Our community embraces new business, industry and job creation. Clean energy is critical infrastructure for the future and Pike County is proud to be a part of the exciting industry sector.”