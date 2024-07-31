AES Launches AI-Enabled Solar Installation Robot

The AES Corporation has introduced “Maximo,” an AI-powered robot meant to enhance solar installation speed, efficiency and safety.

The company says Maximo works alongside construction teams by installing solar panels in half the time, adding that it has already installed 10 MW.

“Maximo is the first proven solar installation robot on the market,” says Andrés Gluski, AES president and CEO.

“We are facing unprecedented increases in demand, driven in large part by the rise of AI and data centers, and innovations like these will be fundamental for accelerating our ability to bring projects online faster and with greater efficiency.”

The company will utilize Maximo in its construction of the 2 GW Bellefield project in Kern County, Calif., under contract with Amazon.

Maximo will begin installing at Bellefield next month.